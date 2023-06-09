EBRD study confirmed feasibility of green hydrogen production in Azerbaijan - minister

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9. The study conducted by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) confirmed the feasibility of green hydrogen production in Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, said during the panel discussion themed “Regional development in renewable energy: alternative ways to ensure energy security” within the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023), Trend reports.

According to the minister, currently, with the Bank’s support, Azerbaijan is working out the plan for an actual production and further export of green hydrogen.

“Diversifying energy resources is a priority for Azerbaijan. In this regard, we are looking into production of green hydrogen and green ammonia,” he said.

At the same time, as the minister mentioned, the project for the transportation of green electricity with initial capacity of 4 GW via the Black Sea submarine cable has already been launched, and that additional 1 GW of green energy will be supplied to Türkiye.

“Currently, we are applying our successful experience in oil and gas industry into the implementation of green energy projects. We invite Kazakhstani companies, as well as other international partners, to participate in our initiatives,” Shahbazov added.