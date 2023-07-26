Istanbul hosts evaluation session of "Business World Summit of the Century" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. An evaluation meeting of the "Business World Summit of the Century" business forum-exhibition (from July 13 through July 14) was held in Istanbul, Trend reports.

According to the MÜSİAD, the Azerbaijan branch of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Türkiye (MÜSİAD) hosted an evaluation meeting of the event organized in partnership with MÜSİAD, the Azerbaijan Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (KOBIA), the Association of Clubs and Small and Medium-sized Businesses (KOBSKA).

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Board of MÜSİAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli, members of the Management Board, members of MÜSİAD, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan SME Development Agency Hikmet Mammadov and entrepreneurs participating in the business forum-exhibition from Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, entrepreneurs shared their opinions about the event.

Moreover, Rashad Jabirli, Chairman of the Management Board of MÜSİAD Azerbaijan, stressed that the forum was held successfully, and said that events are planned to hold other similar forums.

He also noted that MÜSİAD, which serves a total of 164 localities (83 localities in Türkiye, 81 in different countries), always supports its members and entrepreneurs, and is ready to provide the necessary support for cooperation.

In addition, Istanbul hosted the business forum "Business World Summit of the Century", organized by the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Türkiye (MÜSİAD), the Association of Clubs and Small and Medium-sized Businesses (KOBSKA) and "MÜSİAD Azerbaijan".

The event was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

MÜSİAD has more than 13,500 members in 82 countries and 164 localities, and also has 83 branches in Türkiye.