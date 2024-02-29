AccessBank has migrated to the Azericard processing center

In order to enhance and expand a range of services, as well as to ensure the security of the client base, AccessBank has transitioned to being serviced by the Azericard processing center.

The migration, which is part of AccessBank's strategy for continuously improving technical capabilities to enhance the level of services provided to clients, took place on February 22 from 10:00 to 22:00. The migration process was successfully completed thanks to precise planning and the professionalism of the teams involved from both sides.

After transitioning to Azericard, AccessBank customers will have the opportunity to access the most sought-after services in the banking industry, including global payment tools such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, as well as other special advantages offered by Azericard.