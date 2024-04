BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency has produced an e-map to estimate Azerbaijan's water resources, Advisor to Chairman of the agency Asad Shirinov said this at the "Climate Change View from Space" event held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our agency has developed an electronic map for water resource assessment, containing comprehensive details, with 150 water meters installed over the past two years, and plans to install 40 more this year," he said.

Will be updated