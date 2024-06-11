Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association (ACPA) Participated in GCCA Conference 2024 in Bangkok (PHOTO)

CEOs and global leaders from the world’s cement and concrete companies gathered to discuss collective actions towards a net-zero future at the GCCA Conference 2024 in Bangkok from June 3-7. The event also featured policymakers from different countries, emphasizing the global commitment to sustainability. The program also included strategic discussions by GCCA members to advance the cement and concrete industry’s net-zero mission, aligned with GCCA’s 2050 Net Zero Roadmap.

The Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association (ACPA) was honored to participate in the event, presenting its innovative Net Zero Accelerator project. This project aims to decarbonize Azerbaijan’s cement and concrete industry, positioning the country as a leader in sustainability in cement and concrete sector within the CIS region.

In his speech, Mr. Henning Sasse, Chairman of the General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association, addressed the conference: “Azerbaijan is the first country among CIS countries to implement a Net Zero Accelerator Project for its cement and concrete industry. I am proud to present this initiative of the Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association at the GCCA 2024 CEO Gathering and Leaders Conference.”

"It was great to have such a positive contribution from the Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association. We welcome the progress of the Azerbaijani cement industry presented at our conference, highlighting its role as part of a global industry committed to a net-zero future. On the road to COP29, it will be crucial to fully engage and collaborate in this journey,” said Thomas Guillot, the GCCA’s CEO.

The Net Zero Accelerator initiative, led by Azerbaijan’s integrated cement producers—“Norm” OJSC, Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC, Arkoz Cement, and Reges Cement—was launched at the event on May 6-7, 2024. Discussions were held with representatives from concrete producers, construction companies, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations to address CO2 emission reduction across the entire value chain, as well as related legislation and regulations.

The Net Zero Roadmap of the Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association will be developed in alignment with state policies and in collaboration with the scientific and practical expertise of the European Cement Research Academy and the GCCA.

The Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association is dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and innovation in Azerbaijan’s cement and concrete industry. Through collaborative efforts and strategic initiatives, ACPA aims to achieve significant reductions in CO2 emissions and advance the industry towards a net-zero future.

About the GCCA: The GCCA and its members account for 80% of global cement production capacity outside of China, as well as a growing number of Chinese manufacturers. Member companies have committed to reducing and ultimately eliminating CO2 emissions in concrete, which currently account for around 7% globally, through implementation of the GCCA’s Concrete Future 2050 Net Zero Roadmap – the first heavy industry to set out such a detailed plan. Together, the GCCA is committed to building a bright, resilient and sustainable concrete future for the industry and for the world.

