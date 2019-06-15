Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times

15 June 2019 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 20 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on June 15, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan welcomes administrative court decision of Grenoble of France
Politics 14 June 19:31
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia must act in accordance with its statement
Politics 14 June 18:25
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 June 09:35
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 15 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 June 10:39
Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia became self-isolated
Politics 12 June 18:30
Hikmet Hajiyev speaks at Atlantic Council in Washington, DC
Politics 12 June 15:40
Latest
Turkmen refinery further extends tender for construction of oil pier
Tenders 11:34
Azerbaijan significantly increases oil exports
Oil&Gas 11:04
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan's modern history directly connected with return of Heydar Aliyev to power
Politics 10:15
Georgia opens bay leaf processing plant
Finance 10:05
International Bank of Azerbaijan to purchase voluntary insurance services via tender
Tenders 10:01
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender for tech support services
Tenders 09:57
Iran, Afghanistan agree upon share of Hirmand River
Business 09:56
Eni Turkmenistan opens tender to buy lubricants for gas-lift compressors, diesel engines
Tenders 09:47
Trade center catches fire in Istanbul
Turkey 09:41