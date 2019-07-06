MFA: Azerbaijan expects int'l community to withhold any activity which Armenia abuses to solidify results of illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)

6 July 2019 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan expects international community to withhold any activity which Armenia abuses to solidify the results of illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands and to facilitate appropriate actions to compel the aggressor to comply with the relevant UN Security Council's resolution calling for withdrawal of Armenia from occupied Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the 14th Pacific Alliance Summit in Lima, Peru, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The minister noted that while doing its utmost to contribute to international peace and security, Azerbaijan is still facing continuous military aggression by neighboring Armenia, which resulted in occupation of 20 percent of internationally recognized territory of my country, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions; in ethnic cleansing of almost one million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs; in destruction of numerous historical, cultural and religious monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

"The mediation efforts by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, unfortunately, have still not yielded results, which should be the liberation of the occupied lands and restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. This definitive result for negotiations is vested in the relevant resolutions of the UN SC, as well as the relevant documents of OSCE, the European Union and almost any international organization ever dealt with the conflict," Mammadyarov said.

The minister noted that while being committed to peaceful resolution of the conflict and taking proactive stance in OSCE-mediated negotiation process, Azerbaijan expects international community to withhold any activity which Armenia abuses to solidify the results of illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands and to facilitate appropriate actions to compel the aggressor to comply with the relevant UNSC resolution calling for withdrawal of Armenia from occupied Azerbaijani territories.

