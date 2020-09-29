Turkish, UK leaders discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

A telephone conversation took place between President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed regional issues, including the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region and tensions as a result of Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the conflict as a result of Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Armenia should withdraw from the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories for peace and stability in the region.