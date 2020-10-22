Sanctions must be imposed on Armenia, says Lebanese legal expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.22

Trend:

Military and economic sanctions must be imposed against Armenia, which ignores international law and shells the civilian population of Azerbaijan, Lebanese expert on foreign policy and international law, board member of the International Association of Human Rights Defenders, Tareg Shandeb told Trend.

According to him, the continuation of the shelling of Azerbaijani cities by the Armenian Armed Forces indicates that Armenia doesn’t want peace in the region.

Shandeb stressed that Armenia, ignoring international law, is trying to keep the territory of Azerbaijan under occupation.

"Unfortunately, some Western countries simply don’t want to see the arrogance of Yerevan and thus in fact support Armenia and its bloody crimes," he said.

Shandeb added that the aggressor country Armenia uses the ‘services’ of terrorists from Lebanon, Syria, and other Middle Eastern countries.

Armenian Armed Forces fired ballistic missiles using operational-tactical missile systems at Azerbaijani Siyazan, Gabala, and Kurdamir districts from the territory of Armenia at about 09:00 (GMT +4).

At about 07:00, the forces fired 3 missiles in the direction of the Siyazan district, at about 09:00 - two missiles at Gabala and one missile at Kurdamir district from the territory of Armenia.

The target of the Armenian Armed Forces was the civilian population and civilian infrastructure.

A 17-year civilian resident of Gabala district was injured.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.