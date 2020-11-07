Another civilian death in Azerbaijan's Barda due to Armenian attacks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7
Trend:
Armenian Armed Forces units have opened fire at the village of Ayrija of the Barda district, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.
The ministry also said as a result of the shellling, one villager was killed.
Latest
Information about shelling territory of Armenia is another provocation - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Azercell becomes the first mobile operator to be certified with ISO 37001:2016 – “Anti-bribery Management Systems” standard of compliance in the country
Another team of doctors arrives in Azerbaijan from Cuba to support fight against coronavirus (PHOTO)