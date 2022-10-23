Treatment of man who was hit with landmine blast in Tartar continues in hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. One man got injured as a result of the landmine explosion in the Tartar district on October 23, Trend reports citing Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Samir Alizadeh, a resident of the village of Chaily in the Tartar district, was hit with landmine blast and received injuries of varying severity. He was immediately hospitalized by the police officers. Currently, his treatment is ongoing.

The fact is under investigation.

18:25 (GMT+4) On October 23, at about 17:00, the Tartar district prosecutor's office received information that one person got injured as a result of the landmine explosion in an area called Chayly in district, Trend reports citing the press service of prosecutor's office.

Preliminary investigation showed that Samir Alizadeh, born in 1996, suffered serious injuries as a result of a landmine explosion, as a result of which both of his legs were amputated.

An investigation is underway in connection with the fact in the Tartar district prosecutor's office.