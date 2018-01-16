Azerbaijan invites UNESCO to join monitoring process in occupied territories

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited UNESCO to join the process of monitoring cultural monuments in the territories occupied by Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on Jan.16.

This invitation was announced today at the headquarters of UNESCO during the meeting of the minister with the head of the organization Audrey Azoulay.

“Azerbaijan is sensitive to the issue of preserving the country's cultural heritage. Armenia deliberately destroys cultural monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories", Mammadyarov said, noting that the OSCE monitoring mission confirms these facts.

The sides underlined the role of UNESCO in the prevention of contemporary threats, as well as threats in international relations. In this regard, the Foreign Minister, noting UNESCO's importance for Azerbaijan, brought to the attention an exceptional role in strengthening cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Azoulay noted that she considers UNESCO's cooperation with Azerbaijan important in the field of intercultural dialogue and stressed the importance of continuing joint activities in this field in the future.

During the meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov invited the Director General of UNESCO to visit Azerbaijan.

