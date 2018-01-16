Azerbaijan invites UNESCO to join monitoring process in occupied territories

16 January 2018 22:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited UNESCO to join the process of monitoring cultural monuments in the territories occupied by Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on Jan.16.

This invitation was announced today at the headquarters of UNESCO during the meeting of the minister with the head of the organization Audrey Azoulay.

“Azerbaijan is sensitive to the issue of preserving the country's cultural heritage. Armenia deliberately destroys cultural monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories", Mammadyarov said, noting that the OSCE monitoring mission confirms these facts.

The sides underlined the role of UNESCO in the prevention of contemporary threats, as well as threats in international relations. In this regard, the Foreign Minister, noting UNESCO's importance for Azerbaijan, brought to the attention an exceptional role in strengthening cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Azoulay noted that she considers UNESCO's cooperation with Azerbaijan important in the field of intercultural dialogue and stressed the importance of continuing joint activities in this field in the future.

During the meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov invited the Director General of UNESCO to visit Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan, France discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
Politics 16 January 23:33
Azerbaijan interested in more French scholarships: FM
Politics 16 January 19:44
UNESCO-featured Georgian manuscripts set for Tbilisi exhibition
Georgia 6 January 09:08
Mammadyarov: Co-op in trilateral format to be expanded
Politics 20 December 2017 12:26
Azerbaijani FM meets Turkish counterpart (PHOTO)
Politics 20 December 2017 10:35
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold bilateral meeting (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 20 December 2017 10:06
UNESCO recognizes Uzbek atlas & adras-making technologies as Intangible Cultural Heritage
Central Asia 9 December 2017 12:51
UNESCO recognizes Turkmen singing & dancing rite as Intangible Cultural Heritage
Turkmenistan 9 December 2017 12:32
Azerbaijan's kamancha becomes part of world cultural heritage
Society 7 December 2017 10:37
Azerbaijan FM met Armenian counterpart in Vienna (UPDATED)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 December 2017 23:45
Azerbaijan's Mammadyarov meets OSCE MG co-chairs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 6 December 2017 19:48
UNESCO recognizes Azerbaijan's dolma as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 6 December 2017 11:56
Azerbaijan's FM heads to Austria
Politics 5 December 2017 21:43
Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs exchange congratulatory letters
Politics 5 December 2017 15:16
Elmar Mammadyarov: Maximum efforts needed to reach consensus on Caspian Sea Legal Status
Politics 5 December 2017 12:28
Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Russia
Politics 4 December 2017 11:14
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold bilateral meeting
Azerbaijan 1 December 2017 15:28
Azerbaijan remains committed to support peace in Afghanistan – FM
Azerbaijan 1 December 2017 10:58