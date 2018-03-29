1918 bloodshed in Azerbaijan needs legal assessment: Russian historian

29 March 2018 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

It is necessary to give a legal assessment to the bloodshed committed in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan back in 1918, Russian historian Oleg Kuznetsov said.

He made the remarks at an international science conference, titled “The 100th Anniversary of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis in 1918. The Policy of Genocide, Military Aggression and Ethnic Cleansing in Modern Times”, in Baku March 29.

He noted that the bloodshed committed in Azerbaijan in 1918 is a genocide.

"The bloodshed, committed by Armenians in March-April 1918, was carried out with a particular cruelty," the historian said.

The Russian historian emphasized that national leader Heydar Aliyev's announcing March 31 as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis is a right decision and has a legal basis.

Recognition of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis is a duty of Russian politicians, according to him.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
North-South project implementation to contribute to economic development of all participating countries
Economy news 20:42
MP talks on Azerbaijan-Iran strengthening ties
Politics 20:41
MP: Radical political elements intensifying on eve of presidential election in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:41
OSCE/ODIHR publishes interim report on upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan
Politics 19:59
Italy supports expansion of Azerbaijan's co-op with EU: FM (PHOTO)
Politics 19:44
Genocide policy by Armenians continues today since time immemorial: Turkish expert
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:14
Ilham Aliyev: North-South corridor being realized through serious efforts of Azerbaijan, Iran
Politics 18:02
SOCAR to buy drilling rig elevators via tender
Tenders 17:44
Azerbaijan delivers first cargo of power cables to Tajikistan
Economy news 17:32
Azerbaijan to present tourism opportunities in Russia's Yekaterinburg
Tourism 17:13
Production of crude oil storage tanks launched in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:02
Azerbaijan denies rumors on refusing Russian weapons
Politics 16:13
Azerbaijani company proposes to apply Turkish experience in competitiveness sector
Economy news 15:19
President Aliyev receives delegation of International Union of Architects (PHOTO)
Politics 15:07
Azerbaijan's major company to expand production, export
Economy news 14:58
Turkish president meets with Azerbaijan's defense minister (VIDEO)
Politics 14:56
President Aliyev: Mutual investments in Iran and Azerbaijan to bring good incomes
Politics 14:50
Demand again exceeds supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s auction
Economy news 14:48