MP: Armenian side tries to disrupt negotiations by killing Azerbaijani officer

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The killing of Agil Omarov, an officer of the Azerbaijani army, while the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs were in the region, was planned for the purpose of provocation, Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijani MP from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, told Trend.

She added that by making such provocations, the Armenian side wants to exacerbate the situation on the frontline, hinder the negotiation process, and preserve the existing status quo of the ongoing conflict which has lasted for more than 25 years.

Gafarova stressed that the invader country Armenia is not interested in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Armenia’s statements on holding peace talks, respecting the cease-fire and the like, are aimed at misleading the international community. In reality, the Armenian side is trying in every way to disrupt the negotiation process.

"If Nikol Pashinyan continues to repeat the mistakes that his predecessors made, then this will lead to serious problems," she said.

Gafarova stated that the international community should condemn this provocation of Armenia, and put serious pressure on the country to change the status quo.

The press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that on the morning of May 30, during the OSCE Minsk Group's visit to Azerbaijan, Armenian Armed Forces once again violated the ceasefire regime. An officer of Azerbaijani army, Agil Omarov was killed by an Armenian sniper on the same day.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news