March under motto "Karabakh is Azerbaijan and exclamation mark!" held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

9 November 2019 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

A march, organized jointly by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry and Public Association of Karabakh War Veterans, Disabled People and Martyrs’ Families, was held under the motto "Karabakh is Azerbaijan and exclamation mark!", Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Representatives of the ministry, the association, as well as representatives of the public took part in the march.

During the march, organized in support of the statement made by President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the plenary session of the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, the participants visited martyr alleys in cities and districts located along the Baku - Terter, Gazakh - Ganja and Bilasuvar - Beylagan highways and paid tribute to their fallen comrades. Throughout the march, Azerbaijani victorious marches were heard from the car of the Center for Ideology and Culture of the Ganja Garrison.

Further, the march participants met with the military personnel of a military unit located on the line of contact, and congratulated them on the National Flag Day of Azerbaijan.

