BP Regional President Gary Jones congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2019 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

The BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Please accept my heartfelt wishes for a happy birthday. I wish you and your family good health and prosperity," the BP regional president wrote.

"Taking this opportunity, I would also like to wish you and the people of Azerbaijan continued success and well-being on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year."

"We at BP attach great importance to Azerbaijan and are very proud of our presence here. Over the course of the last 27 years, we have delivered world-scale projects in the region which would have been impossible without your leadership and support, as well as our close cooperation with the government of Azerbaijan, SOCAR and other partners. I look forward to this productive cooperation continuing in the future," Jones added.

"Once again, I would like to extend my best wishes for your birthday and the upcoming holidays and wish you all success in your work for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he said.

