President Ilham Aliyev receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources Kurt Donnelly.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to commemorate Khojaly genocide victims
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh to do everything possible to bring perpetrators of Khojaly tragedy to int'l court
Footage over 28th anniversary of Khojaly genocide posted on President Aliyev’s official Facebook page (VIDEO)