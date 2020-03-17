French embassy in Azerbaijan temporarily suspends issuing visas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Trend:

The French embassy in Azerbaijan has temporarily suspended the visa issuance process, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on March 17.

This decision was made upon the French government’s instructions.

“Dear Azerbaijani Friends! Upon instruction from Paris, issuing of visas has been temporarily suspended, locally and across our network globally,” Gross tweeted. “We hope to welcome you in France, as soon as the current COVID19 crisis is over. Happy Nowruz!”

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The number of people killed by the coronavirus disease has surpassed 7,000. Over 182,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 79,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.