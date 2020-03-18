Sevil Mikayilova: Azerbaijani state demonstrates new example of social care for citizens

Politics 18 March 2020 23:37 (UTC+04:00)
Sevil Mikayilova: Azerbaijani state demonstrates new example of social care for citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order on strengthening the social protection of health workers involved in fighting against coronavirus (COVID-19) is the high assessment of their dedicated work, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova told Trend.

Mikayilova noted that this order of president should be considered, among other things, as moral support to medical personnel who make a special contribution to the fight against coronavirus day and night.

“We can safely say that doctors in white coats are a great hope for people in the fight against the virus that shook the whole world. Attention to medical personnel in this vital issue is a very important step in the fight against such a disaster as coronavirus, which has spread throughout the world,” said the MP.

She pointed out that the Azerbaijani state, which always attaches great importance to its citizens and their security, is demonstrating a new example of social protection.

“The country's leadership has already mobilized all resources to fight the pandemic. As a result of urgent and serious measures, our country prevented the virus’ spread in a wider range,” noted Mikayilova.

The MP went on to add that the pandemic, which stirred the whole humanity up, posed new challenges to society.

“Despite the large-scale measures taken to protect against the virus and prevent its spread, the situation also has a psychological effect on people. Regretfully, the pandemic remains a source of threat and the fight against the new virus is still relevant. We can overcome this disaster only with state care and the efforts of dedicated doctors,” Mikayilova concluded.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on March 18 on strengthening social protection of health workers participating in measures to combat the new type of coronavirus infection (COVİD -19).

According to the order, those working in state medical institutions will receive temporary salary allowance of 3-5 times the size of the monthly official (tariff) wages for their working conditions in connection with coronavirus infection.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to determine the health workers, who will receive this allowance, the timing of its payment and the size depending on the particulars of their work, as well as to determine the terms of payment for the health workers of private health facilities involved in measures to combat COVİD-19 infection, and volunteers, as well as solve other issues arising from this order.

