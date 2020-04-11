President Ilham Aliyev: There are 18 testing laboratories in Azerbaijan, five of which have been set up recently

Politics 11 April 2020 10:20 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev: There are 18 testing laboratories in Azerbaijan, five of which have been set up recently

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

There are 18 testing laboratories in Azerbaijan, five of which have been set up recently, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev during the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council through videoconferencing, Trend reports.

“So far, about 60,000 tests for coronavirus have been carried out in Azerbaijan. The number of tests per million people exceeds 5,200. For the number of tests, we are in the 30th place and for the number of tests conducted per million people in the 40th place in the world. There are 18 testing laboratories in Azerbaijan, five of which have been set up recently,” said the head of state.

He noted that currently, the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies has become problematic in the world.

“Countries have limited the sale of equipment and supplies. Therefore, there was a need for domestic production. To meet the domestic demand, an enterprise for the production of medical masks was quickly launched in our country in early April. A Fund to Fight Against Coronavirus was established in Azerbaijan on my initiative. Currently, the amount of donations transferred into the Fund exceeds 110 million manats, or $65 million. Along with state funds, voluntary donations into the Fund from individuals, entrepreneurs and organizations are of great symbolic importance. This is an example of solidarity in Azerbaijani society,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that it is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has hit the economies of the world.

“2.5 billion manats, or about $1.5 billion, were allocated to maintain economic stability in Azerbaijan, solve the problems associated with unemployment and maintain the stability of the macroeconomic and financial situation. In order to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic on the country's economy, on macroeconomic stability, employment issues and businesses, the Cabinet of Ministers has prepared and approved an Action Plan. If we take into account the sectors and individual entrepreneurs affected by coronavirus, we can see that about 600,000 people are worst affected by this situation. Entrepreneurs have been urged not to lay off workers,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that the state will pay a significant part of the salaries of more than 300,000 people working in 44,000 business entities.

“In addition, more than 290,000 representatives of micro and private entrepreneurship will also benefit from state support. These programs cover a total of about 600,000 people. Employment and preservation of wages of more than 900,000 workers in the public sector and 690,000 workers in the private sector have been ensured. A total of 50,000 paid public jobs will be created for the social protection of the unemployed. One-off payments to registered unemployed persons have begun. A state guarantee will be provided for 60 percent of loans in the amount of 500 million manats, or about $300 million, recently issued to entrepreneurs,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that half of the interest rate on guaranteed loans will be subsidized from the state budget.

“ The state will also subsidize 10 percent of the interest rate on existing bank loans in the amount of 1 billion manats, or about $600 million that do not have state guarantees. To do this, 50 million manats, or about $30 million, have been allocated from the state budget. The main objective of this measure is to assist entrepreneurs who are experiencing difficulties in paying interest due to the pandemic. As a result of the measures of social isolation, the consumption of electricity by the population has increased. With this in mind, concessions have been made for utility bills. These programs are only part of state support. Work is currently under way on other mechanisms of state support,” said the head of state.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani company talks about construction of new storage facility in Baku
Azerbaijani company talks about construction of new storage facility in Baku
Agsaray Residence construction company talks work in Baku White City
Agsaray Residence construction company talks work in Baku White City
Azerbaijani construction company reveals timing of commissioning large facility in Baku
Azerbaijani construction company reveals timing of commissioning large facility in Baku
Loading Bars
Latest
Jack Ma, Alibaba ship medical equipment to Kazakhstan to battle coronavirus Kazakhstan 10:51
President Ilham Aliyev: Implemented programs are only part of state support; work is currently under way on other mechanisms of state support Politics 10:48
President Ilham Aliyev: Coronavirus pandemic requires global response because it is global threat Politics 10:37
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is considered as exemplary country for measures taken against pandemic Politics 10:31
Flour exports to Uzbekistan down due to coronavirus pandemic Business 10:27
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic Council is ready to cooperate with other international organizations Politics 10:26
New Zealand reports 2 coronavirus deaths, Australia has 56 Other News 10:24
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:22
Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths Other News 10:20
President Ilham Aliyev: There are 18 testing laboratories in Azerbaijan, five of which have been set up recently Politics 10:20
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 4,133, deaths by 171 Europe 10:18
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays active role in fight against coronavirus pandemic both domestically and globally Politics 10:13
Production of Iran's Sanabad company increases Business 10:10
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken prompt and proactive steps to prevent spread of coronavirus Politics 10:06
Uzbekistan reveals its coronavirus statistics as of April 11 Uzbekistan 10:03
Iran's trade with EEU ongoing Business 10:03
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic Council is first int’l organization on global scale to hold summit on COVID-19 pandemic at level of heads of state Politics 09:59
Iranian MP: Iran's blacklisting by the FATF showed certain effect Finance 09:30
Number of coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan rises to 840 Kazakhstan 08:52
COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 500,000: Johns Hopkins University US 08:33
S. Korea reports 30 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,480 Other News 08:01
Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier Other News 07:28
Nearly 1,800 coronavirus confirmed in Egypt Other News 06:55
Death toll of COVID-19 surpasses 1,000 in Brazil Other News 06:18
Eight more coronavirus patients die in Moscow Russia 05:37
Timeframe of new agreement on oil output may be reconsidered — Novak Oil&Gas 05:05
U.S. coronavirus deaths top 18,000: Reuters tally US 04:48
French coronavirus toll over 13,000 as nursing home deaths jump Europe 04:13
Singapore's COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000, seventh death reported Other News 03:39
Turkey imposes 2-day curfew to curb coronavirus spread Turkey 03:01
Italy extends coronavirus lockdown until May 3 - Prime Minister Europe 02:25
Algeria reports 1,761 coronavirus cases, 256 deaths Other News 01:41
Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+: Kremlin Russia 00:59
Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000, cases over 1.6 million World 00:25
Apple, Google to create contact tracing technology to fight coronavirus spread US 10 April 23:54
COVID-19 death toll approaches 9,000 in UK, 73,758 cases confirmed Europe 10 April 23:28
Spread of COVID-19 in several European states slows down in past week, says WHO chief Europe 10 April 23:01
370 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 3,360 in total Arab World 10 April 22:45
4,747 new COVID-19 cases in Turkey, 2,423 patients recover, health minister says Turkey 10 April 22:21
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation Politics 10 April 22:11
Heydar Aliyev Center supports Spain amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Society 10 April 21:46
Iraq confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases, 1,279 in total Other News 10 April 21:38
Implementation of agricultural projects continues in Georgia Business 10 April 20:57
Azerbaijan discloses amount of income from oil, gas export and sales in domestic market Oil&Gas 10 April 20:49
COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 234 Georgia 10 April 20:40
Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad winery talks about export plans Economy 10 April 20:36
National Bank of Georgia to sign swap agreement with EBRD Finance 10 April 20:28
Review of Georgia's external debt Finance 10 April 20:04
Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance Company sums up financial results as of 2019 Economy 10 April 20:04
Operational Headquarters appeals to Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return from Russia Politics 10 April 19:48
Azerbaijan expands satellite service geography ICT 10 April 19:43
Forecast: Kazakhstan's reserves sufficient to overcome low oil prices period Oil&Gas 10 April 19:36
WHO Director-General thanks gov’t and people of Azerbaijan for contribution to SPRP Politics 10 April 19:21
Cargo forwarding decreases in Georgia Transport 10 April 19:12
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves greatly increase Finance 10 April 19:04
Azerbaijan’s insurance company announces financial results for 2019 Economy 10 April 18:45
Azerbaijan confirms 65 more coronavirus cases, 58 patients recover Politics 10 April 18:41
Structure of Azerbaijani wine export changes greatly Economy 10 April 18:34
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments in tourist accommodation and catering sectors in 2019 Economy 10 April 18:30
Smartphones import to Georgia increases Business 10 April 18:28
US-Chinese JV starts to supply Chevrolet cars to Uzbekistan Transport 10 April 18:21
Russia calls on G20 to join efforts with OPEC+ on oil market Russia 10 April 18:20
Azerbaijan sees industrial production growth Finance 10 April 18:19
Singapore reports 198 new coronavirus infections and seventh death Other News 10 April 18:17
EAEU allows simplification of perishable products export from Kazakhstan Business 10 April 18:17
U.S. Energy Secretary tells G20 all nations should help reduce oil surplus US 10 April 18:12
Azerbaijan's Jalilabad Winery talks increasing volume of alcohol production Business 10 April 18:08
Turkmenistan's Demiralay company opens tender to buy track superstructure Tenders 10 April 18:00
Turkey - Georgia trade turnover increases Turkey 10 April 17:59
Bulgaria to apply to join euro zone's 'waiting room' by end-April Europe 10 April 17:57
Georgia increases sugar imports Business 10 April 17:56
Azerbaijani company talks production plans for 2020 Business 10 April 17:55
Azerbaijan's GDP shows increase Finance 10 April 17:52
Opening of Armenian embassy in Tel Aviv to negatively affect regional security Politics 10 April 17:37
Turkmen state concern opens tender for construction of plant for sodium sulfate production Tenders 10 April 17:35
Azerbaijan increases road freight transportation Transport 10 April 17:21
Unemployment rate decreases in Azerbaijan Economy 10 April 17:13
Azerbaijani winemakers start production of medical alcohol, disinfectants Business 10 April 17:10
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 10 April 17:01
SOCAR reveals export volumes for 2019 Oil&Gas 10 April 17:00
National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus: More cases of coronavirus reported in Iran Iran 10 April 16:53
Turkmenistan implements plan to increase small cattle livestock Business 10 April 16:46
Central Bank of Uzbekistan to replenish working capital of country's industrial enterprises Finance 10 April 16:44
Kazakh-Chinese oil & gas company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10 April 16:41
Kazakhstan proposes Turkic Council develops ways to stimulate mutual trade & investment Business 10 April 16:40
Iran to assign 200,000 half-finished housing units Iran 10 April 16:38
Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on initiative of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 April 16:36
SOCAR Turkey changes its petrochemical export routes Oil&Gas 10 April 16:35
Azerbaijani satellite operator launches new project ICT 10 April 16:35
China sends medicines for treatment of coronavirus patients to Uzbekistan Transport 10 April 16:33
FID on joint petrochemical project of SOCAR Turkey and BP postponed to 2021 Oil&Gas 10 April 15:57
Turkmenistan highlights importance of stable trade between Turkic Council countries Business 10 April 15:46
Revenues of Azerbaijani Qala Sıgorta insurance company significantly increase Economy 10 April 15:35
How COVID-19 affects Star Refinery’s operation? Oil&Gas 10 April 15:35
Azerbaijan's banking sector assets increase Finance 10 April 15:34
Kyrgyzstan calls to create single virtual database of drugs for Turkic Council ICT 10 April 15:33
Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia delivers humanitarian aid to Marneuli Business 10 April 15:30
EU supports Global Hack against the coronavirus – sign up now to join the fight Society 10 April 15:22
SOCAR Petroleum gains right for renting more petrol stations in Romania ICT 10 April 15:20
Introducing Su-35, MiG-35 fighters by Azerbaijani Air Force to greatly enhance country's air superiority (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 April 15:18
All news