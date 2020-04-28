WHO director general thanks Azerbaijani president for support in fight against coronavirus (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for support in the fight against coronavirus, Trend reports on April 28.

“If we take Azerbaijan, I remember the recent regional gathering that the country hosted, and I had the opportunity to participate, when the countries in the region decided to work together to fight this virus,” Ghebreyesus said during the briefing.

“That’s very important,” WHO director general added. “Azerbaijan also contributed $5 million to the global response to the pandemic."

Ghebreyesus also pointed out that he sees strong commitments from Azerbaijan's president, considering the country's response to the pandemic outbreak at the national level.

"The president is also working with neighboring countries to have the united regional response and then contributing to the global response even financially and through other means,” said Ghebreyesus.

“So, I would like to use this opportunity to express my respect and appreciation to the Azerbaijani president, considering all the three levels that he is trying to be involved in and to support,” Ghebreyesus said.