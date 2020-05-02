Azerbaijani MFA sends note to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov has been invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, where Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov met with him, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Khalafov expressed serious concern about the death of one person and the injury of two as a result of using weapons during the detention of Azerbaijani citizens Ibrahimov, Nuriyev, Ahmadov and Novruzov, by the Coast Guard of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan in the Caspian Sea on April 30, 2020, and presented to the ambassador the corresponding note of the ministry.