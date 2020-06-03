Azerbaijani president opens newly renovated highway (PHOTO)

Politics 3 June 2020 14:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president opens newly renovated highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Buruj-Gulabatili-Khoruzlu-Kabirli-Bayandurlu-Garadaghli highway in Tartar district, after renovation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed President Aliyev of the technical indicators of the road.

Will be updated
