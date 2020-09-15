Azerbaijani president awards Veniamin Mayorov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15
Trend:
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the order to award the “Shohrat” Order to Veniamin Stepanovich Mayorov for his long-term fruitful activity in the public life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Latest
Azerbaijani president sends letter to Turkish counterpart in connection with 102nd anniversary of liberation of Baku
Azerbaijani president: We must take steps to be among countries most prepared for post-pandemic period