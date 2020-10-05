April battles hero taking part in current battles against Armenian Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

Warrant officer Takhir Misirkhanov, who destroyed six tanks in the April 2016 battles and was awarded the Azerbaijan Bayragi order, continues to destroy enemy equipment to this day, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Bravely fighting since the beginning of the counter-offensive operation to liberate the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation on September 27, 2020 he showed personal courage and to date destroyed 11 more armored vehicles of the Armenian Armed Forces.

A brave fighter who participated in the victories of the Azerbaijani army and destroyed a total of 17 vehicles of Armenian armed forces, says he is proud of this and will fight to the end to ensure the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.