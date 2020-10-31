Azerbaijani army fully complies with all international norms - Ministry of Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

Asif Mekhman - Trend:

The Azerbaijani army operates strictly in accordance with all international norms, said the press secretary of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov during briefing, Trend reports on Saturday.

He noted that the Armenian Armed Forces, suffering losses, are retreating along the entire front. Fighting in the Agdara and Khojavend directions continues.

“Unfortunately, taking advantage of the declared humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenians attempted to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. However, suffering losses, they were forced to retreat,” Eyvazov said.

He added that out of powerlessness in front of the power of the Azerbaijani army and suffering heavy losses, the Armenian side bombarded the settlements and civilians of Azerbaijan.