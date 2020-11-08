Victory joy in Baku, population celebrates liberation of Shusha with great enthusiasm (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
The joyful news on the liberation of the city of Shusha, announced by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, brought endless happiness to Azerbaijani people, who have been waiting for this day for 28 and a half years.
Hundreds of thousands of people with the flags of Azerbaijan in their hands took to the streets and avenues of the capital, sharing the joy of victory in Shusha, Trend reports.
Footage from Baku streets and avenues:
Latest
If we did not have economic power, it would not be possible to achieve this victory - President Aliyev
It is Azerbaijani soldiers who liberate our lands, Azerbaijani officers. Long live our soldiers! - President of Azerbaijan
Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev calls Commander of the Joint Corps, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev
Azerbaijani troops headed by President Aliyev - guarantor of stability in Karabakh region - Turkish presidential administration
Azerbaijani troops under President Aliyev’s leadership giving worthy response to occupation forces – Turkish government
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)