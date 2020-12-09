Azerbaijani FM leaves for official visit to Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for his official visit to Iran within the framework of which he is to hold meetings with the officials of Iran, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said earlier this week that Bayramov will arrive in Tehran on December 9.
Within the visit, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagir Ghalibaf and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Khatibzadeh said.
