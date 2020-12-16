Assessment of damages to Azerbajani houses inflicted by Armenian side accelerated - MES
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Assessment of the damages inflicted to houses by the military provocations of Armenia is proceeding at an accelerated pace, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov said, Trend reports.
According to Heydarov, as the assessment process completes, the restoration of houses will begin immediately.
