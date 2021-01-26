We have largest fleet in Caspian Sea - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

We have modernized the Caspian Shipping Company, have the largest fleet in the Caspian Sea and introduce new vessels to the fleet every year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rashad Nabiyev due to his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend reports.

“Baku International Trade Sea Port plays an invaluable role in the organization of cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea. First, we moved the port out of Baku. This has had a positive impact on the environmental situation in Baku. We have also created a new recreation area. The launch of the most modern seaport in Alat has greatly increased our capabilities,” the head of state said.