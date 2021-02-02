Armenian people will also be grateful to us over time because we wanted to save them from this evil - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

The Armenian people will also be grateful to us over time because we wanted to save them from this evil, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Azerbaijani Television following viewing conditions created at the newly constructed building of Absheron District Central Hospital, Trend reports.

“I think that the modern world had never seen such atrocities. They burned unarmed people, killed them, burned children. They destroyed all our buildings and mosques. Armenian fascism is the most brutal, the most dangerous, the most loathsome, the ugliest ideology, and we have destroyed this ideology. I think that over the years, the world will have a full understanding of our historic contributions. In particular, the Armenian people will also be grateful to us over time because we wanted to save them from this evil. I do hope they will be saved. Otherwise, the future of the Armenian state as a state will be in great doubt,” the head of state said.