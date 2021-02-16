Azerbaijani FM discussed with situation in region with OSCE MG Co-Chairs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
Trend:
On February 16, 2021, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (the US) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in the format of a video conference, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The sides discussed the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021.
The importance of restoring trust and peaceful coexistence to ensure lasting peace and security in the region was stressed.
