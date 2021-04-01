China fulfills its obligations in relations with Azerbaijan - Deputy minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1
Trend:
Azerbaijan highly values the political ties with China, Trend reports on April 1 referring to Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov.
“Being a responsible partner, China honorably fulfills its obligations in relations with Azerbaijan, including those related to COVID-19,” the deputy foreign minister added. "We hope to continue developing our ties at a very high level."
Latest
President Aliyev receives chief technology officer of Turkey’s Baykar company and CEO of ASELSAN (PHOTO)