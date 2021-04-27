Huawei-Azerbaijan's CEO announces introduction of several smart systems in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke with representatives of foreign companies via video conference during his trip to the village of Aghaly, Zangilan district on April 26, Trend reports.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate you on the victory and express deep respect. As a leading global company in the field of ICT technologies, we are ready to present all the latest advanced technologies in Karabakh and further participate in the development of ‘smart villages’,” said the general manager of Huawei-Azerbaijan. “At the first stage of ‘Smart Village’ project, we’ll create a safe environment for living in Karabakh and implement the ‘Smart Education’, ‘Smart Health’ and ‘Smart Agriculture’ systems.”