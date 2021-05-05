Azerbaijan continues to be one of biggest investors in Georgia’s economy - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan continues to be one of the biggest investors in Georgia’s economy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who is on a visit to the country, Trend reports.

“We have very good history of implementation of joint projects, like energy projects, transportation projects and these projects have changed the map of the region, political, economic, transportation and energy map. Without strong partnership between our countries the implementation of this project wouldn’t have been possible. Last day of the last year was the last day of the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project which has a tremendous importance for general development, for stability, predictability, cooperation not only in the region of Caucasus but in a broader Eurasian region. Without our cooperation again, that wouldn’t have been possible. So, I am very grateful to Georgian government for constant support in implementation of this important project. All other initiatives which we launched together have a good success story. I am sure in the future will be the same,” the head of state said.

“I just look at some data so that Azerbaijan continues to be one of the biggest investors in Georgia’s economy. That’s also a good sign of the reforms, which your government is implementing in creating a very positive and friendly investment climate. I know that many more Azerbaijani companies are willing to work in your country. I am sure that will happen. For today we will, of course, review what has been achieved and plan our future steps. Wish you all the best and once again, welcome,” Azerbaijani president said.