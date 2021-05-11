PFPA-Musavat duo mobilized all their resources to overthrow Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

In addition, the ruling PFPA-Musavat duo mobilized all their resources to overthrow Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan, bring their puppets here and then donate Nakhchivan to the Armenians, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview to the Azerbaijan Television as part of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

“They were ready even for that only to remove the Heydar Aliyev factor from Azerbaijan’s political firmament,” the head of state said.

“However, the determination, courage, political wisdom and self-sacrifice of the people of Nakhchivan thwarted all these plans, the plans of the Armenians and the PFPA-Musavat duo. Heydar Aliyev defended Nakhchivan, just as he subsequently saved Azerbaijan from great troubles. In 1993, our country was almost divided, a civil war was going on, and it was because of Heydar Aliyev's activities that we were able to pass that difficult ordeal. The foundation of today's Victory was laid back then,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Today’s visit has a special symbolic meaning. Nakhchivan is our dear land, the homeland of Heydar Aliyev. It is dear and native to every Azerbaijani, and the development and prosperity of Nakhchivan is already a reality. We have created this reality ourselves. The tribute being paid to the Great Leader today is the embodiment of this development,” the head of state said.