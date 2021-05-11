President Aliyev expresses condolences to Russian counterpart
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev expressed his condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.
"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,
I am deeply shocked by the news of the death of children and adults in a shooting at one of the schools in Kazan.
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my sincere condolences to you, relatives and closed ones of the dead, and wish the injured soonest recovery," the letter said.
