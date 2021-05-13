A year ago, different music was played in Shusha, other actions were taking place here - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

A year ago, different music was played in Shusha, President Ilham Aliyev said, during his meeting with journalists in Shusha, Trend reports.

“Other actions were taking place here. The enemy has received a worthy response for those actions, for all its crimes. From now on, only Azerbaijani music, the music of the peoples living in Azerbaijan will sound here. This is truly a great historic achievement. Every time I come here, I experience special feelings. I am sure that you are also experiencing these feelings, because we have been lucky to see Shusha again. This is great happiness. Of course, we are seeing again that Shusha is a truly Azerbaijani city because one can feel the Azerbaijani spirit here. Architectural sites, springs – although the Armenians have changed the patterns and erased the inscriptions on these springs. Nevertheless, the Azerbaijani culture is in full swing all around us, so to speak. We are back forever. We will live here forever. I have said that Shusha will become one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Not only Shusha, but also all other liberated cities,” the head of state said.