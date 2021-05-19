Troops of Azerbaijani Armed Forces involved in exercises performing assigned tasks (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani Army continues military exercises involving different types of troops, which began on May 16, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry’s press service.

According to the plan of the exercises, the situation is assessed by the staff and the corresponding orders are given.

In accordance with the decisions made, the missile and artillery units carry out the assigned tasks.

The exercises are being held in accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijan’s President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

Up to 15,000 military personnel, 300 tanks and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes are being used for the exercises held under the leadership of the Minister of Defense.

The focus is made on command and control, combat readiness and regrouping of troops, taking into account the combat experience accumulated in the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020), including improving combat coordination and interaction between combined arms formations, missile and artillery troops, aviation and special forces.

The exercises will last until May 20.