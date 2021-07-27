Speakers of parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration (UPDATE)
Title changed, details added (first version posted on 15:56)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Baku Declaration following the trilateral meeting, Trend reports on July 27.
The declaration was signed by chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop and chairman of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser.
Sahiba Gafarova stressed that this document will contribute to strengthening strategic ties among three countries.
