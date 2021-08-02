Trial of Armenians who tortured Azerbaijani captives during first Karabakh war continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The trial on the criminal case of Armenian militants Ludwig Mkrtichyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani captives and committed other crimes during the first Karabakh war (in 1990s), continues in Baku on August 2, Trend reports.

The court process is being held in the administrative building of the Yasamal District Court under the chairmanship of Baku Military Court Judge Elbay Allahverdiyev.

At the trial, the lawyers will deliver a defensive speech and the accused will have the final say.