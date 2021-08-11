We thank all our Azerbaijani brothers for their support in fight against fires - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

We thank all our Azerbaijani brothers for their support in the fight against fires, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said, Trend reports on Aug. 11.

"The fight against wildfires in Turkey continues. We are grateful to all our friends who help us. Brotherly Azerbaijan renders the greatest help to us. We thank all our Azerbaijani brothers for their support in the fight against fires," he said.

Recalling the words of the nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev - "One nation, two states!", Pakdemirli listed Azerbaijan's support in the fight against fires and stressed that the assistance provided is a true example of brotherhood.

Azerbaijan sent 743 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 97 units of equipment, including 77 fire trucks, a refueling tank, buses, auxiliary technical equipment, a Be-200ES amphibious aircraft and one helicopter to extinguish forest fires in Turkey.