Azerbaijani MFA responds to statement of Armenian side regarding trilateral statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

The statement of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated August 11, 2021, in which Azerbaijan is accused of violation of the trilateral statement of Nov. 10, 2020, is another failed attempt of Armenia to evade its obligations to fully comply with the provisions of the tripartite document, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“We draw the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that in paragraph 1 of the trilateral statement, a ‘complete ceasefire and all hostilities in the conflict zone from 00:00 (GMT+3) on Nov. 10, 2020’ was announced, and it is also noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia ‘Stop at their current positions’. The word “stop” does not mean “remain” in this or any other context. This applies both to the Russian language, in which the statement was drawn up, and to other languages,” the Azerbaijani MFA said.

In addition, paragraph 3 of the trilateral statement defines the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces "along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor." Paragraph 4 of the trilateral statement specifically indicates that "the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is deployed in parallel with the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces."



Paragraph 6 of the tripartite statement states that "the Republic of Azerbaijan guarantees the safety of traffic along the Lachin corridor of citizens, vehicles and goods in both directions."

Thus, the agreed language of the Statement of November 10, 2020 signed by the three parties clearly speaks of the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the territory of Azerbaijan and in no way provides for the transfer and deployment of military personnel.

“Attempts to make an absurd interpretation of the key provisions of the trilateral Statement indicate that the Armenian side either did not fully understand the essence of the document it signed on November 10, 2020, or initially did not intend to fully comply with its requirements. This behavior once again underlines the destructive position of this country,” the ministry said.

The international community is well aware of the practice of non-compliance by the Armenian side with the fundamental norms and principles of international law, decisions of international organizations and obligations assumed. In this regard, it is enough to mention Armenia's refusal to comply with the requirements of the 4 UN Security Council resolutions of 1993.

This destructive practice is devoid of any prospects in the context of ensuring the long-awaited peace and security in the region, the statement said.