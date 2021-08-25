Azerbaijan's border guard wounded as result of attack by Armenian soldiers (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25

Trend:

Two Armenian soldiers attacked Azerbaijani border guard Ruslan Shiraliyev, who was on duty on the border-combat point, located in the direction of the Gerus-Kafan road section near the Ashagy Jibikli village of the Gubadli region, Trend reports via the State Border Service.



In a hand-to-hand fight, the Armenian soldiers wounded Shiraliyev with a bayonet knife.

According to the report, the Armenian military, seeing that other border guards came to the rescue, fled, taking advantage of the dense forest.

Soldier Shiraliev was immediately evacuated to the military hospital of the State Border Service, and now there is no threat to his life.

All responsibility for what happened lies with the Armenian side, and an adequate response will be given to this provocation.