Shusha is indeed center of Azerbaijani culture - Colombian journalist
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Shusha is indeed the center of Azerbaijani culture, Colombian journalist Roberto Trobajo, who visited Shusha, told the Karabakh bureau of Trend.
He said that he was in the city of Shusha for the first time.
“I visited many cities of Azerbaijan, and Shusha stands out among them,” the journalist said.
“After I saw Shusha, I loved Azerbaijan even more,” Trobajo said.
Journalists from a number of Latin American countries, including Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica, continue their trip to the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories of Azerbaijan.
Latest
Several illegal charters and agreements canceled thanks to work done by Azerbaijani Embassy in France - ambassador
UNDP applying new renewable-energy solutions in water management of Turkmenistan’s region (Exclusive)
Decisions of Lyon court - solid legal basis to prevent illegal acts towards Azerbaijan's territory, says ambassador
Azerbaijani sailors continue to participate in Sea Cup competition at International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)
NEQSOL Holding wins Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for achievements in human capital management
Implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline beneficial for entire region - Pakistani FM