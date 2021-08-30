If Shusha - Armenian city, then why wasn’t single building constructed here? - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

Trend:

No matter how hard the Armenians tried, they could not present Shusha as an Armenian city, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the official opening ceremony of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, Trend reports.

'If it was an Armenian city, then why is it in such a state, why was it destroyed, why wasn’t a single building constructed here?," asked the president.

"During my first visit, all the necessary instructions on the restoration of Shusha were given," the president said. "And a lot has been done in the seven months since January. Those who come to Shusha for the second or third time can see this."

"Yes, the city is still in ruins. If it was an Armenian city, then why is it in such a state, why was it destroyed, why wasn’t a single building constructed here? Except for the new villas of three or four Armenian officials, no new buildings have been constructed here. All the old buildings have been destroyed, all historic sites have been destroyed," the president noted.

"The restoration of Shusha began on 14 January, and great work was done in a short time," President Aliyev said. "First of all, the road was paved. We saw on 14 January what condition Victory Road was in. It took us about two and a half to three hours to get here from Fuzuli. It was snowing, there was no road, there was a trail, with ice and mud on the surface."

"An asphalt road has been built now, and this is Victory Road," the president said. "A highway is also being built. A highway with tunnels is being built from Fuzuli, and there will be a shorter road. Shusha's electricity infrastructure has been restored, high-voltage lines have been extended from Fuzuli, and a substation has been built. In other words, one of the main priorities was to supply Shusha with electricity."

"When the enemy soldiers were leaving Shusha, they blew up Shusha's water lines," President Aliyev said. "We have restored water supply to Shusha. Water comes to Shusha from two sources now. The restoration of historical sites in Shusha has started. Vagif's mausoleum has already been restored. The bust of Vagif, which was destroyed by Armenians, has been restored, and it was unveiled again in a ceremony yesterday. Three mosques are being repaired."

"The renovation of the Yukhari Govharagha Mosque is nearing completion," the president said. "Instructions have been given to repair the Saatli and Ashaghi Govharagha mosques. The repair of these mosques has been undertaken by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation too."

"The Natavan spring has been restored and now abounds in water," the president said. "The Armenians also dried up 17 springs here. If Shusha was an Armenian city, why did they dry up these springs? Then Kharibulbul Hotel was opened, received its first visitors in May-June, and other steps were taken."

"The busts of our geniuses Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Bulbul, which were shot at by the Armenians, have been brought and placed in the central square by me personally," President Aliyev said. "Yesterday saw the start of another stage in the revitalization of Shusha. As I mentioned, Vagif's mausoleum and Vagif's bust were reopened, the statue of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, which was destroyed by the contemptible enemy, was erected again."