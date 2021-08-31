FM meets with director of British Council in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received director of the British Council in Azerbaijan Summer Xia on the occasion of the end of the term of his diplomatic activity in the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Aug. 31.

Stressing that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the British Council, Bayramov highly appreciated the projects in the fields of education and culture being implemented by the organization, which has been operating in Azerbaijan for 28 years.

The minister wished Xia, who worked in Azerbaijan during a period of historical importance for the country success in his future activity.

Xia spoke about the work carried out together with the staff of the British Council during his activity in Azerbaijan and shared memories on this occasion.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.