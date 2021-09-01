Azerbaijan denies information regarding death of Armenian soldier (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Information regarding the death of the Armenian military serviceman is false, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the information spread on Sept. 1 in the Armenian media that an Armenian soldier was killed as a result of a sniper shot from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is false.

The Defense Ministry stated that units of the Azerbaijani army did not open fire in this direction.

Official and unofficial representatives of Armenia have recently been spreading groundless statements about the alleged violation of the ceasefire by the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army, committing arson, stealing livestock, and exerting various types of pressure on the rural population.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that the crimes and bloody incidents occurring in the Armenian Armed Forces are the result of arbitrariness and hazing that reign there, and these events have nothing to do with the Azerbaijani army.