Azerbaijani FM to take part in meeting of CIS FMs Council in Minsk
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
Trend:
The delegation headed by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Minsk (Belarus) to participate in a meeting of the Council of CIS foreign ministers, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Within the framework of the visit, Bayramov, along with participation in the next meeting of the Council of the CIS foreign ministers, will take part in a number of bilateral meetings.
