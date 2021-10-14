Azerbaijan’s Land Forces Commander meets his Turkish counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Land Forces of Azerbaijan, Major General Enver Efendiyev, who is on a visit to Ankara, met with the Commander of the Land Forces of Turkey, General of the Army Musa Avsever at the "Day of High-Level Observers" event, organized within the framework of the ‘Avrasiya sülhü-2021’ exercise, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, and a number of other spheres.

Also, the commanders noted the importance of joint exercises of the two fraternal countries from the point of view of exchange of experience and further strengthening of friendship and brotherhood.